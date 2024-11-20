VIDEO: Army officer, soldiers brutalize couple over traffic incident, Sowore demands justice

Human rights activist and former presidential aspirant of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has called for the arrest and prosecution of a Nigerian Army General who was caught in a video assaulting a couple after a traffic incident.

The disturbing video which was shared on social media platforms on Tuesday, showed the senior military officer and some soldiers brutalizing the man and his wife while claiming they bashed their car, which the couple denied.

In the altercation that ensued, the military personnel were seen beating up the couple who were later identified as has being Vershima Mker and Lami Jennifer Iorvihi, while the assaulting military personnel who led the assault was identified as Major General G.S. Mohammed and one of his aides identified as Corporal A. Abubakar.

In the video, the soldiers are seen repeatedly hitting and kicking the young man, who appears helpless and defenceless and was heard asking ”how did I bash your car”.

Sowore who made the call for justice on his verified X handle, @YeleSowore, also demanded compensation for the couple as well as the prosecution of the officers, noting that arresting and prosecuting the officers involved will set an example and deter other security agents from abusing their power.

“The Nigerian Army keeps brutalizing hapless Nigerians at the slightest opportunity and mostly without provocation; these men in uniform here must serve as examples,” he wrote.

“They must not be allowed to get away with this, for it is these types of behaviors that led to the massacres of civilians in Odi, Zaki Biam, South East, #Endsars, #ShiitesZariaMassacre, etc…

“Enough Is Enough!”

In another post, he condemned the Nigerian Army’s brutality against unarmed civilians, questioning when it became the army’s duty to intervene in civilian disputes on the streets.

“Nigerian Army officers have no right to settle scores with Nigerians on the street even when the civilians might be wrong. It is for the police to determine after a thorough investigation,” he said.

