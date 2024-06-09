APC sweeps all chairmanship seats in Yobe LG election

The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YOSIEC), on Sunday, declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 17 Chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Saturday Local Government Area (LGA) elections in the state.

YOSIEC Chairman, Dr. Mammam Mohammed said this while announcing the results in Damaturu, the state capital, describing the conduct of the election as hitch free.

Giving details of the election results as announced by the returning officers across the 17 Yobe LGA, the YOSIEC Chairman said 15 local governments out of the 17 participated in the LG election unopposed.

“This is declaration of local government election before the members of the Commission, observers and members of the press.

“You have witnessed the electoral Officers submitting the reports of the election in the 17 LGAs.

“We identified local government total number of the registered voters, rejected voters and that of vote cast to enable us judge who is the winner in that local government and the conclusion we are arriving are best on the numerical strength of votes cast as the highest in each LGA,” the Yobe SIEC Chairman said.

The results are as follows;

1-Gujba LGA

APC-31959

2-Gulani LGA

APC-33405

3-Damaturu LGA

APC-33191

PDP-152

AA-44

LP-35

4-Tarmuwa LGA

APC-21828

5-Machina LGA

APC-24198

PDP-173

AA-48

NNPP-97

LP-59

6-Nangere LGA

APC-41812

7-Geidam LGA

APC-17799

8-Yunusari LGA

APC-37781

PDP-189

NNPP-65

AA-40

9-Yusufari LGA

APC-28930 LGA

AA-15

10-Potiskum LGA

APC-75185

PDP-450

AA-509

11-FIka LGA

APC-61295

PDP-140

NNPP-92

12-Fune LGA

APC-97243

NRM-11

13-Bursari LGA

APC-30799

PDP-254

NNPP-113

LP-51

14-Bade LGA

APC-55295

PDP-182

NNPP-180

15-Jakusko LGA

APC-50268

16-Karasuwa LGA

APC-35191

PDP-112

NNPP-94

17-Nguru LGA

APC-55224

PDP-780

