News
APC sweeps all chairmanship seats in Yobe LG election
The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YOSIEC), on Sunday, declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 17 Chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Saturday Local Government Area (LGA) elections in the state.
YOSIEC Chairman, Dr. Mammam Mohammed said this while announcing the results in Damaturu, the state capital, describing the conduct of the election as hitch free.
Giving details of the election results as announced by the returning officers across the 17 Yobe LGA, the YOSIEC Chairman said 15 local governments out of the 17 participated in the LG election unopposed.
“This is declaration of local government election before the members of the Commission, observers and members of the press.
“You have witnessed the electoral Officers submitting the reports of the election in the 17 LGAs.
Read also: Police, DSS, Guards Brigade dismantle notorious kidnap syndicate in Abuja raid
“We identified local government total number of the registered voters, rejected voters and that of vote cast to enable us judge who is the winner in that local government and the conclusion we are arriving are best on the numerical strength of votes cast as the highest in each LGA,” the Yobe SIEC Chairman said.
The results are as follows;
1-Gujba LGA
APC-31959
2-Gulani LGA
APC-33405
3-Damaturu LGA
APC-33191
PDP-152
AA-44
LP-35
4-Tarmuwa LGA
APC-21828
5-Machina LGA
APC-24198
PDP-173
AA-48
NNPP-97
LP-59
6-Nangere LGA
APC-41812
7-Geidam LGA
APC-17799
8-Yunusari LGA
APC-37781
PDP-189
NNPP-65
AA-40
9-Yusufari LGA
APC-28930 LGA
AA-15
10-Potiskum LGA
APC-75185
PDP-450
AA-509
11-FIka LGA
APC-61295
PDP-140
NNPP-92
12-Fune LGA
APC-97243
NRM-11
13-Bursari LGA
APC-30799
PDP-254
NNPP-113
LP-51
14-Bade LGA
APC-55295
PDP-182
NNPP-180
15-Jakusko LGA
APC-50268
16-Karasuwa LGA
APC-35191
PDP-112
NNPP-94
17-Nguru LGA
APC-55224
PDP-780
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...