Police, DSS, Guards Brigade dismantle notorious kidnap syndicate in Abuja raid

A joint operation by the FCT Police Command, Department of State Services (DSS), and Guards Brigade has successfully busted the notorious ‘Mai One Million’ kidnapper syndicate in Abuja. Four suspects, including two ex-convicts, were arrested and confessed to being members of the syndicate.

The operation, which took place on June 7, was carried out after credible intelligence revealed the syndicate’s activities in Gidan Dogo and Kweti Forest, Kaduna State, bordering FCT. A shootout ensued between the security operatives and the kidnappers, leading to the arrest of the suspects and the rescue of victims.

FCT Police Commissioner, CP Benneth Igweh, commended the security operatives for their efforts and reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of FCT residents. The police urged residents to report suspicious activities through their emergency lines.

Read also: Tinubu’s Political Career Was Saved by Me, Atiku claims

“The coordinated operation occasioned a shootout between the bandits and the security operatives, forcing them to scamper to safety and victims rescued. The illegally erected structures by the kidnappers in all the patrolled camps were all decimated,” said FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh.

“The rescued victims have since been reunited with their families and loved ones,” she added.

The suspects, Yahaya Abubakar, 25, Mohammed Mohamed (ex-convict), 32, Umar Aliyu, 20, and Nura Abdullahi (ex-convict), 32, confessed to being members of the syndicate and are currently in custody.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now