Tinubu appoints Shehu Mohammed as new FRSC corps Marshall

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Shehu Mohammed as the new Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Mohammed will replace Dauda Biu who has been in the saddle since 2022.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the appointment took effect from May 20 and would be for an initial period of four years.

