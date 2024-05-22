ISWAP fighters kill DPO in Bormo

Members of the Islamic State of West African Province on Monday killed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of New Marte in Marte local government area of Bormo State.

New Marte a town of about 90 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital, was established by Governor Babagana Zulum to resettle residents of communities overrun by terrorists.

A resident told journalists on Wednesday the DPO was killed by the terrorists while defending the police station.

The spokesman for the state police command, Nahun Kenneth, also confirmed the incident.

He, however, said the command was still gathering information on the attack.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now