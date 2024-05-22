Suspected terrorists abduct Catholic priest in Adamawa

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have abducted a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Oliver Buba, in Adamawa State.

The Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Most Rev. Stephen Mamza, told journalists on Wednesday the victim was abducted in his residence in Numan Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

He said the diocese had already committed the priest to the powerful intercession of God for his immediate release from his abductors.

The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, also confirmed the incident in Yola.

He said the command had deployed a rescue team to the forest to rescue the priest.

