‘Don’t call them bandits,’ Netizens caution Atiku against calling terrorists bandits

Social media users in Nigeria have called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to refrain from calling terrorists bandits after he released a statement condemning an attack in Katsina State where several people were killed and others abducted.

Atiku had, in the statement he posted on X on Tuesday, labelled the attackers as bandits but the commenters seem to disagree with him on the appellation and want him to call them for what they are.

“I am saddened by reports of the attack on Yargoje village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State, which claimed scores of lives and the kidnap of vulnerable women and children,” Atiku said.

“It is also sad that the bandits ambushed the police armoured personnel carrier responding to the distress call at Gidan Tofa and Dan Nakwabo villages, killing four police officers and two members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps.

“Most worrisome to me is that these acts of banditry and terrorism have become routine, with the government seemingly helpless and nonchalant about it despite the enormous annual budget for defence.

“While I sympathise with the families of the victims, I will once again call on the government to be alive to its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizens.” -AA

Responding to the post, some of the commenters said:

@Egigba: “They are TERRORIST and not bandits….no wonder u guys are pampering them.”

@RealQueenB: “It beats my imagination how you have even joined these propaganda merchants to be calling these people BANDITS.

Would bandits have the capability to lay ambush on military/police armoured personnel carrier?

You people are quick to proscribe freedom agitators as terrorist but are pussy-footing in proscribing know terrorist that have demonstrated their capability, etc.

Soon, these monster will consume all of you.”

@ErnestBukas: “How can you help to make this type of things to stop?

It is not about just tweeting to show yourself but to work together with the government to bring an ever lasting solution to this insecurity, a lot has been killed and it is no longer funny.”

@PureStanley1: “@officialABAT was quick to release a statement profiling the IPOB as a terr0rist group, but Tinubu was no where to be found when terr0rist sacked 50 villages in Zamfara State, abduct 500 and kiIIed 5, there was no statement from Tinubu and APC in general.

They are using the IGBOS to up their images, but some IGBOS have been blinded not to see through their hubris and have joined APC in calling IPOB a terr0rist organization.

We know what and who APC and everyone associated with them are “Emergency Lovers of Nigeria”.

@Afemabel: “Maybe lives of the people in the north don’t matter to Tinubu and APC. If it happened in the south east I’m super sure they would have sent army to restore peace there.”

@Rhomas22: “It is a shame that Nigeria couldn’t solve the problem of insecurity for over 10 years. It is even getting worse daily and all we keep hearing is “I assure you”.

