Tinubu inherits 2,600 road projects worth N15tr – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said on Tuesday President Bola Tinubu’s administration inherited 2,600 road projects worth N15 trillion across the country.

Umahi stated this at a meeting with contractors in Abuja.

He said: “When we came on board, Mr. President inherited 2,600 projects totaling over N15 trillion.

“At that time the projects were ongoing, only about N2 trillion or thereabout were certified and paid.

“Now, we have ongoing projects of over N13 trillion.

“Some of them are under SUKUK, some budgetary provisions over several years, some being funded by NNPC tax credit while some with private sector tax credit, among others.

“Unfortunately, we were confronted with inflation after the fuel subsidy was removed and then the challenges of the Naira came.

All of these made it mandatory that all projects must be looked into,” he said.

The minister noted some of the projects had lasted 11 months.

He said the ministry had appealed to the president to capture the projects in the 2024 budgetary provision.

“We also have some new projects; the constituency projects of members of the National Assembly constitute over 90 percent of the new projects.

“These constituency projects are also of very poor budgetary allocation of about N100 million to N200 million,” Umahi noted.

