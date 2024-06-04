Troops kill 140 terrorists, arrest 57 others in Borno

Troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed 140 Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents and arrested 57 others in the Marte local government area of Borno State.

The Force Commander, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, stated this at a news conference on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Ali said the development followed a series of air interdictions at Tumbun Fulani and other locations in continuation of a decisive offensive aimed at clearing remnants of the insurgents hibernating shores of Lake Chad.

He said: “Operation LAKE SANITY 2 air interdictions have been highly effective. These aerial operations conducted by national Airforces from Chad, Nigeria, and Cameroon have led to the destruction of crucial terrorist logistic bases and staging areas.

“It is particularly around Tumbum Fulani and other key locations. Over 140 terrorists were neutralised during these air strikes.”

He added that 176 terrorists surrendered while 57 others were arrested for alleged terrorism.

READ ALSO: 11 killed, 5 injured in terrorists landmines in Borno

The troops recovered a cache of weapons including 796 rounds of ammunition, one PKM machine gun, five AK-47 Rifles, two motorcycles, and eight magazines, among others.

“Since April 23, the dedicated troops have been relentless in their efforts, recently clearing some locations such as Doron Naira, Zanari, Bagadaza and other key terrorist strongholds in the Lake Chad area.

“It is essential to acknowledge the sacrifices made during this phase; regrettably, we have recorded six casualties among the multinational troops since the operation began.

“Therefore, let me use this forum to extend our deepest condolences and prayers for their eternal rest. Their bravery and sacrifice shall not be forgotten,” the commander added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now