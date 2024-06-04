Netizens disagree with Adeboye’s call for prayers over hardship 

Majority of Nigerian X users have disagreed with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over his recent call for prayers on the pains and hardship in the country.

Adeboye who made the call during the June thanksgiving service at the RCCG headquarters in Ebute Metta, Lagos, on Sunday, said anyone undergoing hard times should call on God for help.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Lifter Up of My Head’, Pastor Adeboye said:

“If you need provision, if things are hard and I know things are hard for quite a few of us, call on the one whose name is Jehovah El-Shaddai, the God who is more than enough.

“Call on Him, the one who is more than enough and He will meet your needs. He has many ways, depending on what is your need. When all ways are blocked, call on Him who is called the way when you don’t even know what’s going on.”

But the message has not hit the right chord with many Nigerians especially users on X, many of whom believe that Nigerians should rise up to the occasion instead of resorting to endless prayers.

In a wave of diverse opinions on Tuesday, @EgwoloO had this to say:

“Daddy I don’t agree on this one totally ooo, as I pray I hold my leaders to account.

“I did not vote God into house of rock villa, God has done all for us by blessing us with so much natural resources. In fact, it will be ungratefulness on our part if we are asking him for another.”

@Okey_Uzoanya: “But when things are hard for you as a pastor you ask members to contribute but when members are finding it difficult you ask we pray for them. What a life!”

@P_Emevo: “The thing is, the Church in need is very intentional about raising funds in the form of donations, tithes and offerings, gifts etc..

“When a member is in need, he’s told to pray and have faith. There are gaps in this narrative. The church dey collect their money, members dey pray.”

@Mojforride: “Nigerian religious leaders are the number one problem we have; so you mean Nigerians have not been calling on God before now? When you meet the president, what advice do you give them?”

@Fatok: “Pastor Adeboye, please it’s time you pass a message to our leaders, don’t worry we’ve been calling on God every day, you don’t have to repeat it for us, eshe.”

READ ALSO: ‘Any Christian who is poor in Nigeria is a cursed sinner’ —Pastor Adeboye’s aide

@IheanyiAgwu: “Keep fooling your minions. Funny. Even Israel wey hold the original copy of the C of O to God doesn’t rely on prayers to solve their problems.

“They have forged strong allies, strong army, advanced weaponry, etc. But in Nigeria, the solution to everything is the God of Israel.”

@ChikaUzoc2: “I am beginning to study this saying. ‘If congregation needs money, the pastor will encourage them to call on God. But if the pastor need money he will make Altar call, fund raising and get the money he needs’ Hmmmm! No comments sha.”

@Lizkid: “One of the biggest problems we have in Nigeria are so call men of God; you people just believe so much that God will solve every dam problem.

“Imagine minimum wage of 30k that can’t stock food for 30 days and people are fighting the FG to increase it to a reasonable amount, but here we are with so called religion leader asking us to pray for it.

“Like WTF is wrong with you nah? Is it God that will increase it? Instead of using your voice to call government in order you’re using it to mislead your followers.”

@RhoMas22: “Hmm… even Jesus got angry at some point and chased out the gamblers and traders who were doing business inside the synagogue. It is not everything you tell people to pray about Sir!”

@Ishow_Leck: “At this point you people should not tell us call on God, the same God you’ve been asking Nigerians to call on since 1960 up till moment.

“You’ll tell Nigerians to call God and tell the leaders something else, dine with them, take part of the national cake, ask congress to pay for tithe, buy anointing or water from the church all and yet, nothing changed.. you people should rest a moment please.”

@Stardudefire: “Someone should tell him to keep quiet already.”

@ToniJubril: “God won’t increase the minimum wages for anybody, wake up and ask for your rights. These so called men of God only care about their pockets.

@ChimzyTV2: “It is the truth, do your best and call on God, he will answer you. But that doesn’t change the fact that some things he needs to stand up and speak for us as a know and respected man of God.”

@Formax112: “One of the reasons our people remain poor is the mentality of believing prayer will solve any problem “Hunger”

“Our people japa and see no pastor will ever tell anyone to pray for a common-sense solution. Time to stop selling religion to the people.”

