PSC releases list of successful candidates for police recruitment

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the approval and release of a list of 10,000 successful applicants for recruitment into the constable and specialist cadres of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the commission, the list was released after a rigorous recruitment process to ensure fairness and justice.

Ikechukwu Ani, the spokesperson for the PSC, stated, “The Police Service Commission has approved and released the list of 10,000 successful applicants for recruitment into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.”

He added, that “9,000 applicants were approved for recruitment for General Duty, while 1,000 applicants were recruited for the Specialists cadre.”

Ani noted that the commission worked with guidance from relevant stakeholders, including the Nigeria Police Force, the National Assembly, and the Federal Character Commission, to ensure equity in the spread of successful candidates across the 774 local government areas of the country.

Dr. Solomon Arase, the Chairman of the Commission, stated, “I am filled with optimism because these young men and women represent the future of our nation’s security, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that their journey begins on a foundation of integrity, transparency, and excellence.”

Arase added, “The entire process reflects a deliberate effort to build a Police Force that is competent, reliable, and truly representative of the best that Nigeria has to offer.”

Successful candidates have been advised to check the status of their application through the Police Service Commission dedicated web page or contact the PSC recruitment help desk for complaints or inquiries.

