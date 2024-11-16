PSC decries vote-buying in Ondo governorship election 

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has decried vote-buying in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement in Abuja, lamented that vote-buying had become a recurring issue in elections across the country.

He added that police operatives deployed for the election reported that the exercise was marred by vote-buying in polling units a across the state.

The PSC spokesman, however, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of police operatives and other security agents deployed for the election.

Ani said: “There were, however, reports of pockets of vote buying in some voting centres, which have become a recurring issue in elections in the country.

READ ALSO: #OndoDecides2024: Results trickle in as INEC uploads 419 PU on IREv portal

“The PSC expressed its satisfaction with the performance of the security personnel who policed the Ondo State governorship election held today.

“The Commission staff monitors reported that the security officers, particularly the police, arrived at voting centres on time and fulfilled their constitutional responsibility of securing the election space.

“The Commission monitors noted that the police officers were polite and civil but firm in the conduct of their electoral duties. DIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Force CID and who oversaw the security management of the election, ensured a seamless deployment of security personnel, with Commissioners of Police in charge of all the Local Government Areas.

“He was assisted by other senior police officers, including the AIG Zone 7, AIG Benneth Igwe, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abayomi Oladipo Peter, and Olatunji Disu, CP of the Federal Capital Territory.

“PSC monitors reported that the election security was generally credible and above average and has received a commendation from the Civil Society Situation Room. Members of the Situation Room also commended the Commission for its proactive oversight of police conduct during elections. ”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now