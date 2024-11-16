Vote-buying allegations surface as EFCC officials monitor polling units in Ondo guber poll (Video)

Reports of vote-buying emerged on Saturday at several polling units in Akure, Ondo State, during the ongoing gubernatorial election.

Alleged voter inducements were observed at Ward 02, Polling Unit 3, Eruoba, and Polling Unit 17, Egbedi Ward 11, Owode Imuagun, both located in the bustling Arakale Market area of Akure Local Government Area.

At Eruoba Ward, a man was reportedly stationed near the polling unit, handing out an undisclosed amount of money to voters after they cast their ballots. Similarly, at Owode Imuagun, voters were seen writing their names on a list after voting and were then directed to a nearby building where cash payments were allegedly distributed.

Amid these allegations, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were spotted patrolling Arakale Road to monitor the voting process. However, no arrests were made by the anti-graft agency at the time of reporting.

The presence of EFCC officials highlights efforts to curb electoral malpractice, but reports of vote-buying underscore the persistent challenges of ensuring free and fair elections. Observers continue to monitor the situation as voting progresses across the state.

