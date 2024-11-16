Ondo 2024: PDP deputy gov candidate, Akingbaso, alleges influx of thugs in Idanre

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Ondo State, Festus Akingbaso, has raised the alarm over the alleged invasion of thugs in Idanre local government area of the state.

Akingbaso, who is a member of the House of Representatives, spoke to journalists after casting his vote at Polling Unit 005, Oke Imikan.

The lawmaker, however, was impressed with the turnout of voters and security situation so far but expressed worry over the activities of thugs.

Akingbaso said: “The turnout of voters is not bad; the security situation is also not bad. I have not seen anything wrong at this moment. I also want to commend INEC because it has not performed badly so far.

“My advice to the voters is that whenever they cast their votes, they should wait behind and keep watch until the final result has been announced. If everything goes as planned, my party will win.”

On the influx of thugs, he asserted that “Information reaching me is that the majority of the villages are filled with thugs allegedly brought in by the APC. At the moment, all the villages are occupied with thugs. Villages like Ofosun, Omifunfun, and Allah are occupied.

“There is a place called Igbepo where suspected thugs are in their numbers in Idanre local government area. An incident happened in Ofosun where suspected thugs broke into the house of a party member to prevent him from voting. We were informed that there are plans not to allow people in the villages to vote.

“Since Friday, the APC has been alleged to have brought in suspected thugs.

“I have reported the matter to the DPO and DSS. To my expectation, the security agencies have not been able to do anything.”

