Lakurawa insurgents not new to Nigeria – Ex-DSS Director Ejiofor contradicts DHQ’s claim on terror group

A former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, had contradicted the Defence Headquarters’ claim that the Lakurawa insurgent group is a new terrorist organization operating in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

He made this claim during an interview on Channels Television on Friday.

Last week, the Defence Headquarters confirmed the emergence of a new terror group known as ‘Lakurawas’ in the Northwestern states of Sokoto and Kebbi.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the new terror group was exacerbating insecurity in the North-West region but the Armed Forces of Nigeria were already containing them.

“Troops are confronted with a new terrorist sect in the North-West. This sect is known as Lukawaras, the Lukawaras are affiliated to terrorists in the Sahel particularly from Mali and Niger Republic.

“They began incursion into Northern part of Nigeria, mainly Sokoto and Kebbi states, and like I mentioned, they came in from Niger and Mali axis.

“The group is employing social media platforms, showcasing sermons and enticing recruits with welfare packages,” the military spokesman said.

“Nevertheless, we know of these plans and are working together with other security forces and the state government to thwart the efforts of the terrorists,” Buba added.

But reiterating the long-standing presence of the group Ejiofor stressed that they had been active in the region for years.

He said, “I was taken aback when I heard that Lakurawa was a new terrorist group. The truth is they aren’t new.”

Ejiofor traced the group’s origins to Niger Republic and Mali, noting that they were initially formed as a vigilante group by Ibrahim Baré Maïnassara, the former Nigerien military Head of State.

After Maïnassara’s death, the group scattered and eventually found their way to Nigeria, where they were invited by a district head in Sokoto State to provide assistance, unaware of their true intentions.

“The group was initially formed by Ibrahim Baré Maïnassara, the former Nigerien military Head of State, as a vigilante group that was working with them, but after his death, the Nigerien government neglected them, and they now scattered,” Ejiofor said.

“One of the district heads in Sokoto State invited them to help them with good intentions, not knowing they had their own agenda.”

The Sokoto State government attempted to expel the group in 2018 through negotiations, resulting in the departure of the Malian faction, while the Nigerien faction remained operational.

Ejiofor emphasized that the government and military must take advantage of Lakurawa’s relatively limited presence to eradicate them before they become as entrenched as Boko Haram.

