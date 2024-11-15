Gunmen reportedly kill ex-councillor in Ogun

Gunmen reportedly killed a former councillor in Abeokuta North local government area of Ogun State, Mutiu Akinbami.

He was shot dead by a group of assailants in a tinted Toyota Hilux vehicle at Olomoore Junction at about 7:000 p. m.

Eyewitness told journalists the attackers trailed the victim from his house in the Olomoore Federal Housing Estate, and immediately made a detour at the Brewery after they killed the ex- councillor.

