Gov Okpebholo appoints finance commissioner, 5 others in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has appointed Mr. Emmanuel Ehidiamen Okoebor as the state’s Commissioner for Finance.

The governor also appointed five other persons into various agencies in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government ( SSG), Umar Ikhilor, disclosed this in a statement on Friday night in Benin City.

He said the appointments took effect from Friday.

Governor Okpenholo appointed Dr. Emmanuel Iyamu as the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board while Lucky Enehita-Inegbenehi will serve as the Managing Director of the Edo State Waste Management Board.

He also picked a retired Commissioner of Police, Friday Ibadin, as Corps Commander of the Edo State Security Corps Governance, Stainless Ijeghede as Managing Director of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency and Lucky Eseigbe as Managing Director of the Edo State Public Building and Maintenance Agency.

The statements read:

“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment of Dr. Iyamu as the SUBEB chairman.

“Dr. Emmanuel Iyamu, now leading SUBEB, brings an impressive background in both academia and business.

“He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Benin.



“He also possesses a Doctor of Science in Petroleum Resources from the European American University.

“Additionally, he attended Oxford University’s Said Business School and earned a Professional Doctorate in Leadership and Management from the City University of Paris.

“Before his appointment, Dr. Iyamu was the Chief Executive Officer of Gabbem Integrated Services Ltd, specialising in marine equipment and services.

“Enehita-Inegbenehi holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management and a Master’s in Strategic Leadership and Governance from the University of Cape Coast.

“He is a dynamic and result-oriented professional with extensive experience in leadership and human resource management.

“He has proven abilities to analyze complex issues, develop effective strategies, and guide teams towards success.

“He previously held the CEO role at JEI Visions Iron Metals, JEI Visions Service Apartments, and JEI Visions Cleaning Services.”

