Police arrests two men for alleged murder of Enugu market chairman

Police operatives in Enugu have detained two suspects for the alleged murder of the Chairman of Ogbete Main Market Traders Association (OMMATA) in the state, Chief Stephen Aniagu.

Suspected armed robbers on September 14 allegedly attacked and killed Aniagu and stole his blue-coloured Toyota Corolla car along Amechi Road in the Enugu metropolis.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, told journalists at a media briefing in Enugu that the suspects confessed their involvement in the crime.

He said: “The tragic incident sent shockwaves throughout the state and beyond, and the police immediately mobilised all necessary resources to track down the perpetrators.

“In response to this heinous crime, the Commissioner of Police ordered a comprehensive investigation, mobilising both intelligence and operational assets of the command to ensure the criminals were apprehended and brought to justice.

“You will also recall that the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, swiftly directed the state security forces to intensify efforts and ensure that all those involved in this crime were apprehended and held accountable.

“Consequently, through diligent intelligence work and coordinated efforts between police detectives of the Anti-Robbery Section (D9) and operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad, the police arrested the two male suspects involved in the crime on November 8 and November 9 respectively.”

Ndukwe said the suspects had mentioned the names of their seven members who are now at large.

