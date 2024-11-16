OndoDecides2024: Presiding Officer missing as hoodlums attack INEC officials, destroy electoral materials

An Assistant Presiding Officer (APO) has been declared missing and other electoral officials have been reportedly injured after hoodlums attacked and assaulted officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at a polling unit in the Akoko area of Ondo State during the governorship election in the state.

According to a video posted on social media, the Presiding Officer (PO) of the polling unit narrated how the attackers destroyed all the electoral materials at the polling unit, stole their phones and purses, and physically assaulted them.

The PO who said that the attack happened shortly after a PDP agent at the polling unit was arrested by the police for tearing votes, explained that the Assistant Presiding Officer 1 (APO 1) identified as Bello Samuel, had been missing since they were attacked.

“As the process of the election was going on, a party agent from PDP tore a vote without my consent. I don’t know his name because he had not indicated his name.

“I was trying to address him but he asked me to do my work. In order to resolve the matter, the Kabiyesi of the community came and the PDP agent was trying to tear another vote when the police officers at the polling unit called the DPO for his arrest.

“The police asked me what I wanted and I said he should be removed or the polling unit should be canceled. Then, he was arrested and the election continued.

“Unaware, we discovered a gang of people parking the election materials and they beat us up – I and my APOs. Even till now, I haven’t seen my APO 1, Bello Samuel by name.

“Our phones have been stolen with our purses, and all the electoral materials have been destroyed except the BVAS which I escaped with.

“I called SPO and the officers called the DPO. After that, I know nothing preserved by grace.”

