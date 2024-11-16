Jimoh Ibrahim hails Ondo governorship election as credible

The Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, has described the conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in the state as credible.

Ibrahim addressed journalists at Igbotako, Okitipupa local government area of the state, shortly after he cast his vote.

The lawmaker cast his vote at Idogun unit 2, Igbotako Ward 2 in Igbotako, Okitipupa LGA.

READ ALSO: #OndoDecides2024: PDP candidate, Agboola Ajayi, casts vote, criticizes INEC over delays, voter intimidation

He reaffirmed his loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, and the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ibrahim said: “I can confidently tell you that I am satisfied with the conduct of this election because it is free, fair, credible and without violence.

“I voted for my party as a loyal member under President Bola Tinubu and our respected National Chairman, Ganduje and I can say that definitely, APC will win this election.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now