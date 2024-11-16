OndoDecides2024: PDP candidate, Agboola Ajayi, casts vote, criticizes INEC over delays, voter intimidation

Agboola Ajayi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Ondo State governorship election, cast his vote on Saturday at Polling Unit 004, Apoi Ward 2, Kiribo, located in Ese-Odo Local Government Area.

After voting, Ajayi voiced his concerns about the conduct of the election, accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of bias and raising alarms over procedural delays and alleged voter intimidation.

“The BVAS devices are not working. Although the election is peaceful to some extent, I have concerns,” Ajayi stated.

He highlighted his own experience, pointing out that it took nearly 10 minutes for him to cast his vote due to delays in the voting process.

“It took almost 10 minutes before I could cast my vote. This appears to be an attempt to frustrate voters,” Ajayi remarked.

Ajayi also criticized the positioning of security personnel near his polling unit, alleging that their proximity was intimidating to voters.

“Why are security personnel stationed so close to my polling unit? They are intimidating voters. The distance between voters and military officers is uncomfortably close,” he said.

In addition, Ajayi expressed dissatisfaction with INEC’s handling of the election, accusing the body of compromising the process.

“The system has been compromised. It is sad that the INEC can’t conduct an election well in one state,” Ajayi said.

Despite these concerns, Ajayi urged voters to remain resolute in exercising their civic rights, emphasizing the importance of their participation in shaping the state’s leadership. The election continues to be closely monitored as voting unfolds across Ondo State.

