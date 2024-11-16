Aiyedatiwa votes in Ondo 2024 guber election

The Ondo State Governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the state governorship election, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has cast his vote at polling unit 6, Ward 4 Obenla community.

Aiyedatiwa, at 8:55 am, arrived at Igbo Ward 4 in the Obenla community of Ilaje Local Government Area and cast his vote in the ongoing election.

He boarded a boat at the Ugbonla jetty to get to his polling unit.

A large crowd of electorates stormed the jetty in the early hours of Saturday to go to their various communities to exercise their franchise.

Speaking on the election, he said the exercise was well coordinated, commending the electoral umpire for its efficiency, especially as observed in his ward.

He said: “From what I have seen here today, the election is peaceful and I have cast my vote. I commended INEC and security agencies for their composure.

“So, I’m urging the people of the state to come out and exercise their franchise in today’s election without any fear or favour.”

He, however, expressed optimism that he would win the governorship election, saying “it will be big celebration” for his party.

In order to ensure security, policemen and soldiers have mounted checkpoints in different parts of the state.

