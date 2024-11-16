INEC pledges smooth governorship election in Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given its word to ensure a hitch-free governorship election in Ondo State today, November 16.

Prof. Kunle Ajayi, INEC National Commissioner supervising Ondo, Ogun, and Osun States, made this promise on Channels Television’s Politics Today in Akure, on Friday night, stating, “We have done our own work, we are proud of what we have done and we will not disappoint the people of Ondo State.”

Ajayi’s assurance comes after INEC successfully distributed sensitive materials to local government areas across Ondo State on Thursday. The commission’s efforts were witnessed by party agents, armed policemen, and commercial buses hired by INEC at the Central Bank of Nigeria premises in Alagbaka, Akure.

Unlike the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, all Registered Areas in Ondo State have received their sensitive materials. Ajayi confirmed, “I want to assure you that everything will go well. As of 3 pm, all the Registered Areas (RAs) received their sensitive materials. The next step is to move to the Polling Unit (PU). I personally visited some of the RAs this afternoon.”

