INEC reinstates Olorunfemi as LP governorship candidate hours to Ondo election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reinstated Ayodele Olorunfemi as the Labour Party’s (LP) governorship candidate in Ondo State.

This development followed the disqualification of Olusola Ebiseni by the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

The Federal High Court, Abuja. had in September ordered the commission to recignise Ebiseni as the LP candidate for Saturday’s election in Ondo State.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Olorunfemi and some members of the party approached the appellate court to set aside the ruling.

In Wednesday ‘s proceeding, a three-member of the appeal court held that the appeal was meritorious.

Justice Adebukola Banjoko, who delivered the judgement, said the Certified True Copy of the judgement would be made available to the parties in the coming days.

In a statement issued on Friday evening by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, INEC said it has restored Olorunfemi as the LP candidate in line with the court judgment.

The statement read: “The commission was yesterday 14th November 2024 served with the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgment of the court of appeal which set aside the judgement of the federal high court (FHC), Abuja division.

“In obedience to the court order, the commission has restored Olorunfemi Ayodele Festus, whose name was first published as the Labour Party candidate for the 2024 Ondo state governorship election, and uploaded the same to our website for public information.”

