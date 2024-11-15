Cross River PDP suspends chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Cross River have suspended the party’s chairman in the state, Mr. Venatius Ikem.

The chairman’s suspension was announced in a letter dated November 15, 2024, signed by 14 members of the State Working Committee (SWC).

The PDP auditor in the state who is under suspension was exempted from signing the letter.

Similarly, the party’s chairmen in the 18 local government areas of the state also endorsed the suspension of the chairman at a press briefing heels at the party’s Secretariat in Calabar on Friday.

The chairmen said Ikem was suspended for alleged misappropriation of funds, high-handedness, and inability to manage the party in the state.

They also accused the chairman of failing to perform his duties as outlined in the party constitution.

The resolution read: “Whereas, his actions have been detrimental to the party’s interest and wellbeing and as a result, he has brought the party into disrepute, hatred and contempt.

“Whereas, the chairman neglects to carry out lawful directives of the party, mismanages the finances of the party, does not pay party dues, and does not call for meetings or attend meetings regularly as required by the party’s constitution.

“Whereas, the chairman engages in anti-party activities and conducts likely to cause disaffection among members of the party or is likely to disrupt the peaceful, lawful, and efficient conduct of the business of the party.

“Whereas, the chairman has contravened the provisions of Article 58 of the Constitution of the People’s Democratic Party, 2017 as amended;

“Whereas, we have exhausted all avenues to address these issues through internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

“And in pursuant to Article 59 of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party, 2017 as amended, the Chairman is hereby suspended from office with immediate effect.”

