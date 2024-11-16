NSA Ribadu hands over 58 rescued hostages to Kaduna govt

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, handed over 58 people rescued by security agencies in joint operations to the Kaduna State government on Saturday.

Ribadu handed over the victims to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, who released them to the government.

Musa, who presented the victims to the governor’s Chief of Staff, Sani Kila, said no money was paid for their rescue.

He said: “The rescue is a result of combined efforts of the military and other security services.

“The operation was both kinetic and non-kinetic which requires efforts by all and not just the military kinetic efforts.”

The defence chief said Nigerians must take ownership of the operation for the security agencies to succeed.

Musa added: “What we are seeing out of this, is the success of the collaboration right from the top. From the presidency to the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Ministry of Defence to all agencies working together, including the Kaduna State government.

“The governor has been very supportive and very helpful and it is this collaborative effort that has made it possible for us to be able to rescue these individuals.

“It is a joint effort and we were able to do that through non-kinetic means of getting across. No penny was paid for these individuals.

“Now, I want Nigerians to understand that if we do not work together, it will be extremely difficult for us to succeed.

“The success depends on all of us working together because it is a whole-of-society approach.”

He alleged that certain individuals have been sabotaging the efforts of the government on the security challenges.

He added that the security agencies were working round the clock to ensure Nigerians feel safe and protected.

“Today is Saturday, many people would have wanted to be home, relaxing, but we are working. Saturday, Sunday, day and night and all Nigerians have keyed up, and everybody is contributing to the success we are seeing.

“I want to also inform Nigerians that we will continue to work hard together and will not leave any stone unturned until every Nigerian that is in captivity is freed and Nigerians are free to move about within the country, both day and night, as it used to be before.

“We assure Nigerians that we are getting all the support to ensure that we work, and we assure Mr. President that we will do everything possible, and including Nigerians, until we succeed, we’ll continue to push,” he concluded.

