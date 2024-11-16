NAF kill bandits in Kaduna air raids

The Air Component of “Operation Fansan Yamma” has destroyed a major bandits’ hideout tucked between Dunya Hill and Batauna Forest in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the airstrikes were conducted on November 12 in furtherance of the intense campaign in the North-West codenamed: “Operation Farautar Mujiya.”

According to him, the affected areas have long served as safe havens for bandits due to their dense vegetation and the natural protection provided by an array of caves.

He said the objective of the airstrikes was to dismantle the entrenched criminal networks and degrade their capacity to operate effectively.

Akinboyewa said: “Aerial assault resulted in the neutralisation of many combatants as well as the obliteration of significant stockpiles of weapons and resources critical to the bandits’ operations.

“Since the commencement of this intensified campaign, credible sources from local communities have confirmed that bandits are on the run, their once-secure enclaves in disarray.

READ ALSO: NAF kills 28 suspected terrorists in Niger air raid

“In a sign of the operation’s success, multiple reports have emerged detailing the escape and liberation of several kidnap victims, who have managed to regain freedom amidst the chaos inflicted upon their captors.

“The NAF continues to execute these precision airstrikes to incapacitate the criminal groups terrorising the Northwestern region and provide a decisive advantage for our surface forces.

“This sustained effort not only demonstrates the Armed Forces’ commitment to restoring peace and security but also provides renewed hope to communities that have long suffered under the threat of banditry.

“More updates on the outcomes of Operation FARAUTAR MUJIYA are expected in the coming days.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now