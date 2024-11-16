Indian PM, Narendra Modi, arrives Nigeria on State Visit

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, began a State Visit to Nigeria on Saturday.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the Indian prime minister would meet President Bola Tinubu and hold talks on how to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Modi will be the first Indian PM to visit Nigeria since 2007 when Dr. Manmohan Singh came to the country.

The statement read: President Bola Tinubu will welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a State Visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday.

“Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive on Saturday

“His visit to Nigeria will be the first by an Indian prime minister since Dr. Manmohan Singh’s state visit in 2007 when the two nations established a strategic partnership.

“President Tinubu and Prime Minister Modi will seek to strengthen Nigeria’s and India’s ties further during their bilateral discussions.

“Both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to enhance collaboration in critical sectors.”

