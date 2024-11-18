Nigeria, India sign agreement on long-term crude oil, LNG supply, others

The Nigerian and Indian governments have pledged to strengthen ties in key areas including economic development, defence, healthcare and food security.

These were among the key points statement arising from Sunday’s meeting between President Bola Tinubu and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the two leaders highlighted the vibrant economic relationship between both countries, with India positioned as Nigeria’s largest trading partner and a significant contributor to its economy.

President Tinubu commended the contributions of over 200 Indian companies operating in the country, which have generated substantial employment and investment opportunities for Nigerians.

On trade expansion, both leaders directed their officials to finalise pending agreements.

The statement read: “These include the Economic Cooperation Agreement (ECA), Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), and the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), to boost trade and investment.

“The fruitification of some of the investments agreed to by the Indian companies during the visit of President Tinubu to India in September 2023, and committed to facilitating early finalization of the remaining investments.”

READ ALSO: India calls for urgent UN Security Council reforms

In the highlights, India reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s infrastructure development through concessional lines of credit and technical expertise.

Nigeria and India also agreed on long-term contracts for crude oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) supply and technical support in pipeline transmission security, compressed natural gas (CNG) conversion and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) bottling distribution.

The two leaders also discussed broader collaboration on food security and agriculture, health, education, and cultural exchanges.

On food security, the leaders agreed that it remains a priority for developing countries, especially nations with bigger populations.

“Nigeria thanked India for providing the necessary concessions sought for in the supply of rice at the time of their need,” the statement reads.

“They agreed to enhance collaboration in the area of agriculture from agricultural machinery, high yield seeds to sharing technical expertise, know-how and technologies and agreed to identify ways of cooperation in these areas.

“The Indian side thanked the Nigerian side for supporting the Indian Resolution at the UN to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

“And agreed to increase collaboration between India and Nigeria in the area of Millets, ” the statement added.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now