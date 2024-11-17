Tinubu confers Nigeria’s second highest national honour on Indian PM Modi

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, conferred Nigeria’s second-highest national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to the country.

Tinubu who made the announcement during a bilateral meeting with the Indian leader at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the honour was to signify Nigeria’s appreciation of India as a critical partner.

Tinubu added that the invitation to the Indian PM was to rekindle and reclassify existing relationship between Nigeria and India.

“Nigeria values its excellent relationship with India, and we work to deepen and broaden the same to the mutual benefit of our two friendly countries,’ he said.

“You represent a very strong commitment in democratic values and norms, you have been doing a good job historically, winning three consecutive elections in a complex society is a feat that we respect so much.

“I will confer on you today, the Prime Minister of India, Nigeria’s National Honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger. This to signify Nigerian appreciation and commitment to India as a partner,” the President said.

