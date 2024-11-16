Nigeria a ‘failing state’ beset by corruption, bad leadership – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described Nigeria as a “failing state” marked by pervasive corruption and leadership failure.

He also referred to President Bola Tinubu with the moniker “Baba-go-slow” and “Emilokan,” to drive home his views on what he described as lackluster leadership in the country.

The former president stressed that Nigeria’s dire situation is evident to “every honest person.”

Obasanjo, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, spoke at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum held at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, the United States.

He warned that the country is sinking deeper into insecurity, division, and underdevelopment due to widespread corruption, mediocrity, and a lack of accountability.

Obasanjo insisted that Nigeria’s challenges are products of leadership failure.

The former Nigerian leader also berated the political elites for engaging in state capture for personal gain.

Obasanjo said: “The more the immorality and corruption of a nation, the more the nation sinks into chaos, insecurity, conflict, and disunity.

“The failing state status of Nigeria is confirmed and glaringly indicated for all to see.

“State capture is one of the most pervasive forms of corruption. What is happening in Nigeria – right before our eyes – is state capture, where public institutions are subject to undue influence from vested interests.”

