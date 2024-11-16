NURTW: Appeal Court voids MC Oluomo’s election, reinstates Baruwa

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, has affirmed Tajudeen Baruwa as the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The court delivered the ruling in an appeal filed by some aggrieved members of NURTW led by Tajudeen Agbede and Najeem Yasin challenging the National Industrial Court’s decision to recognise Baruwa as the union’s president.

Justice O.O. Oyewunmi of the NIC had on March 11 upheld the outcome of the May 24, 2023 NURTW zonal delegates conference where Baruwa was re-elected for another term in office.

He also held that quadrennial national delegate conference held on August 23,2023 was the valid assembly for inaugurating the union’s national officers.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, the aggrieved NURTW officials approached the appeal court to set it aside

In the ruling delivered on November 8, a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Hamma Barka upheld the industrial court judgement.



The ruling was made available to journalists on Saturday.

The court dismissed the appeal for lack of merit and awarded N100,000 against the appellants.

The ruling effectively quashed Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo’s success in the NURTW’s South-West zonal delegate conference held on November 9 in Osun State

Akinsanya, a former NURTW chairman in Lagos, was elected the union’s president at the congress attended by delegates from Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti States.

He was sworn in as the union’s president on November 11.

