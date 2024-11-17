SocialMediaTrends: Joy trails Chidimma Adetshina’s first runner-up finish at Miss Universe

Nigerians have been celebrating Chidimma Adetshina following her record-breaking achievement at the Miss Universe pageantry 2024.

Adetshina, whose journey started in South Africa and enmeshed in controversy over her dual-nationality, has now emerged first runner-up in the global competition.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported how the rising beauty queen had been crowned as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 at a grand finale of the annual contest in Lagos on Saturday, August 31.

She has now gone on to make a name for herself in the global stage as she finished just behing Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig.

Kjaer, an animal protection advocate who works in the diamond selling business, beat out Miss Nigeria at the end of 73rd edition of the competition in Mexico City.

Nigerians have hit the social media space to celebrate Adetshina, while recalling that she surpassed the record of Agbani Daregeo, who prior to now held Nigeria’s Miss Universe record with a top-10 finish in 2001.

“I stand here as a beacon of hope, I fight not for myself, but for Africa!” said Chidimma, who finished second out of 128 contestants.

Reactions:

“The moment Miss Denmark was announced to be the laterst Miss Universe. While Chidinma being the 1st runner-up. That’s the closest Nigeria 🇳🇬 has ever gotten to the crown after Agbani Darego.” – @Richie_Ehdu

“How are the xenophobic south Africans and vicious bigoted Yoruba f00ls feel watching the video of chidinma, affirming the history she just made?” – @Optician_Mercy

“For real. Never cared about any beauty Pageant thing. I just grew up hearing about Agbani Darego but this particular Miss universe show captured my attention.” – Chidinma Adaeze

“She reminds me so much of Agbani Darego, such a beautiful Queen.” – @Okunrinm3ta

“Congratulations to our golden girl Chidimma Adentshina for placing 1st runner up 🇿🇦🤍🇳🇬. You stood tall & brought pride to all of Africa. South Africa and Nigeria we can all be proud. It’s a rare occasion when a black African reaches these heights.” – @missuniverseza

