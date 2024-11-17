OndoDecides2024: Aiyedatiwa calls for unity, pledges inclusive governance after election victory

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has called on opposition parties and candidates to support his administration following his decisive victory in the Ondo State governorship election. Promising to run an inclusive government, Aiyedatiwa urged all stakeholders to unite in advancing the state’s development.

Speaking on Sunday after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the results, Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to the people of Ondo State for their trust and outlined his vision for the next phase of governance.

“As your governor, I promise to continue to run an inclusive and participatory government where every citizen has a voice and an opportunity to contribute to our collective progress,” Aiyedatiwa said. “We will continue to prioritise the welfare of our people, foster economic growth, and ensure that our state remains a beacon of hope and prosperity for generations to come.”

Announcing the results, INEC Returning Officer Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi declared Aiyedatiwa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the winner with 366,781 votes. Ajayi Agboola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came in second with 117,845 votes, while Myson Nejo of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) placed third with 4,138 votes.

Aiyedatiwa secured victories across all 18 Local Government Areas of the state, underscoring his broad support base.

Read also: ADC candidate Myson Nejo blames vote-buying for Ondo election loss

Acknowledging the contributions of all candidates, Aiyedatiwa extended a hand of fellowship to the opposition, emphasizing the importance of unity in governance.

“Now that the elections are over, it is time to re-dedicate ourselves to the service of our dear state,” he stated. “I, therefore, want to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition parties and invite you to collaborate with us in the onerous task of building a better Ondo State for the overall good of our people.

“Let us put aside our differences and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our communities.”

Highlighting his campaign efforts, Aiyedatiwa noted that he was the only candidate who visited all 18 Local Government Areas, including remote communities, to understand the needs and aspirations of the people.

“The only candidate that went through the entire local governments, not just the capital city of the local government, all communities,” he remarked. “In almost all the communities we visited, we saw the roads and the way they looked, the environment they were living in; we heard their voices, we read their messages, and we listened and responded to questions and their yearnings and aspirations.

“So, they have that belief that their hope is in me. They believe that whatever we say is what we will do. We will not tell them what we cannot do. We will do all that we have promised within the limited resources available to us.”

With his victory secured, Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises and creating opportunities for all residents. His message of collaboration and shared responsibility aims to foster unity and propel Ondo State toward greater prosperity.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now