APC’s Aiyedatiwa cruising to victory, wins in 15 of 18 LGs announced, collation postponed

Ondo State Governor and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is seemingly cruising to victory in the contest.

This is as results of the state governorship election held on Saturday so far uploaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to its IREV portal, shows that he is leading in 15 local government areas out of the 18 councils in the state.

The formal opening of the collation exercise was done at 12:10 am on Sunday by the State Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, and results already declared in 15 local government areas show that Ayedatiwa won in all, including Idanre LGA where Festus Akingbaso, the running mate of candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hails from.

So far, the governor is leading the race with a margin of 204,062 votes from the 15 local government areas announced so far, having garnered 301,113 votes.

His closest rival, Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has so far garnered 97,051 votes.

Declared results in other LGAs also place Aiyedatiwa ahead including in Ifedore where the APC scored 14,157 to defeat the PDP which had 5,897 votes.

In Ondo East LG, APC got 8,163, defeating PDP that garnered 2,843 votes while in IleOluji/OkeIgbo LG, APC polled 16,600, PDP, 4 442, just as the ruling party secured 9,114 as against PDP’s 8,940 in in Idanre LGA.

In Irele Local Government, APC got 17,117 while PDP polled 6 601. In Akoko South West, APC got 29,700 to defeat PDP which garnered 5,517, while in Owo Local Government Area, APC polled 31,914 to defeat PDP which garnered 4,740.

In Ondo West LG, APC polled 20,755, while PDP scored 6,387 votes; in Akoko South East LG, APC polled 12140, while PDP got 2692 votes, while in Akoko North West, APC won with 25010, as PDP got 5502.

It was also an APC victory in Ose LG with a total of 16555, with the PDP got 4472, while in Akure South LGA, APC polled 32969 votes against PDP’s 17926, and in Akoko North East, APC won with 25657 votes against the PDP’s 5072.

However, in a brief chat with journalists after opening the collation, Akinwumi, said the commission would go on recess to resume by 12 noon when results of the last three local government areas, Ilaje, Ese Odo and Odigbo, would be released and the official winner announced thereafter.

