OndoDecides2024: Aiyedatiwa clears all 18 LGAs with wide margin

Ondo State governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has won the State governorship election conducted on Saturday.

Results earlier declared on Sunday morning had seen Aiyedatiwa winning in 15 local government areas of the 18 councils in the state while results for the remaining three were still being collated with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scheduling the announcement of the final results to 12 pm.

On resumption, the results of the remaining LGAs were announced and it turned out that Aiyedatiwa had also won in the remaining councils and has thus won the election defeating Agboola Ajayi, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, with a wide margin, thereby securing the majority of votes across the state’s 18 local government areas.

In the final analysis, Aiyedatiwa scored 366,781 votes, while Ajayi polled 117,835 votes across the state.

The official announcement is expected to be made shortly as INEC has resumed collation of results in the Ondo Governorship election after a recess.

The collation officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, had earlier announced a recess, saying it was to allow for the arrival of results from the remaining local governments which he said are very far from Akure, the capital city.

“I think we can just adjourn till 12 noon please, two remaining local governments are not here yes, so we adjourn till 12 noon. The local governments, Ilaje and Ese Odo are very far, so we need to give the time to arrive here, but we resume 12 noon,” Akinwunmi had said.

