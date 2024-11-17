OndoDecides2024… INEC declares APC’s Aiyedatiwa winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), was returned elected by the electoral body after winning in all the 18 local government areas of the state.

In the final declaration of the result by the State Returning Officer, Prof Olayemi Akinwumi, said APC’s Ayedatiwa polled in total of 366,781 votes to defeat Agboola Ajayi of PDP, who got 117,845 votes.

“That Ayedatiwa Lucky Orimisan of APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby returned elected,” the Returning Officer said while declaring the result.

