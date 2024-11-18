Ondo: Tinubu urges aggrieved candidates to seek redress in court

President Bola Tinubu has urged candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State to seek redress in court.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the election.

Aiyedatiwa, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 366,781 votes to edge out his Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) rival, Agboola Ajayi, who garnered 117, 845 votes in the exercise.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president congratulated Aiyedatiwa on his victory in the election.

He also expressed satisfaction wiith the peaceful conduct of the election.

Tinubu praised the maturity and sense of purpose displayed by candidates of the 18 political parties in the election.

“Those dissatisfied with the outcome of the election can explore the opportunities provided by the judicial system to seek redress on areas of conflict,”Tinubu stated.

The president expressed confidence in the judicial system’s ability to provide a fair and just resolution to any disputes arising from the election.

He also lauded INEC for its efficient handling of the electoral process, citing the early preparations, deployment of staff and materials, and timely uploading of results as key factors in the election’s success.

