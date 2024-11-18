Damagum will destroy PDP if… – Ologbondiyan

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has decried the poor handling of the party’s affairs by the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

He warned that Damagum would destroy the party if the National Executive Committee (NEC) does not act on time.

Ologbondiyan, who spoke at an interactive session with the G12-Renaissance Group of the PDP on Sunday in Abuja, stated that if left to his devices, Damagum would extinguish life out of the party unless the NEC meeting scheduled for November 28 elects a substantive National Chairman from the North-Central in line with Section 47 (6) of the party’s Constitution (2017 Amendment).

The former spokesman noted that the party’s consistent losses in the off-season elections reflected the dismal performance of Damagum.

He expressed concern at the party’s loss in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, and insisted that if a substantive national chairman is not restored for the party, future elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun may go the same way as that of Kogi, Imo and Ondo States.

“It is reprehensible that the Acting National Chairman is supervising the dishevelling of the party,” Ologbondiyan said.

“Amb. Damagum has the least of interest in working for the suçcess of the party in any election,” he stated.

Ologbondiyan, who accused Damagum of working behind the scene for the All Progressive Congress (APC), challenged the chairman to defend the allegation that he met with President Bola Tinubu in London.

He added; “How can the head of the leading opposition party be accused of nicodemusly meeting with the President of the ruling government, and he would have no response to provide?”

Ondo Election: Damagum Will Extinguish PDP Unless….- Ologbondiyan, Ex-National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has raised the alarm that the Acting National Chairman of the Party, Ambassador Umar Ilyasu Damagum, will extinguished… pic.twitter.com/2B0fUYmGlY — Kola Ologbondiyan (@officialKolaO) November 17, 2024

