Connect with us

Politics

Damagum will destroy PDP if… – Ologbondiyan

Published

5 hours ago

on

KOGI GUBER: PDP alleges plan by INEC, APC to disqualfy Wada

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has decried the poor handling of the party’s affairs by the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

He warned that Damagum would destroy the party if the National Executive Committee (NEC) does not act on time.

Ologbondiyan, who spoke at an interactive session with the G12-Renaissance Group of the PDP on Sunday in Abuja, stated that if left to his devices, Damagum would extinguish life out of the party unless the NEC meeting scheduled for November 28 elects a substantive National Chairman from the North-Central in line with Section 47 (6) of the party’s Constitution (2017 Amendment).

The former spokesman noted that the party’s consistent losses in the off-season elections reflected the dismal performance of Damagum.

He expressed concern at the party’s loss in Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, and insisted that if a substantive national chairman is not restored for the party, future elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun may go the same way as that of Kogi, Imo and Ondo States.

READ ALSO: PDP rejects Ondo election result, alleges fraud; APC hits back

“It is reprehensible that the Acting National Chairman is supervising the dishevelling of the party,” Ologbondiyan said.

“Amb. Damagum has the least of interest in working for the suçcess of the party in any election,” he stated.

Ologbondiyan, who accused Damagum of working behind the scene for the All Progressive Congress (APC), challenged the chairman to defend the allegation that he met with President Bola Tinubu in London.

He added; “How can the head of the leading opposition party be accused of nicodemusly meeting with the President of the ruling government, and he would have no response to provide?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

18 − eighteen =


 

 

Investigations

Investigations6 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside details of failed Kaduna Millennium City power project

In Kaduna’s Millennium City, a housing project of the Kaduna State Government, houses, shopping malls and other business facilities spring...
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: After 8years, and N4bn budgeted, uncompleted road frustrates Akwa Ibom residents

In Ibiaku Uruan, a community in Akwa Ibom State, where survival hinges on how much is planted, harvested, and sold...
Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURE: Dump sites take over Sokoto metropolis, endanger public health

Ibrahim Ali, a 65-year-old resident of the Kofar Dundaye area in Sokoto metropolis, is thankful for being alive after falling...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: 4 years after Zamfara govt demolished Gusau Hotel, released N1bn for reconstruction, project still uncompleted

Once a beacon of hospitality in Northern Nigeria, Gusau Hotel—originally known as Gusau Motel—stood for over half a century as...
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Despite multiple funds released, UCH glaucoma centre remains abandoned as patients struggle for eye care

The clock strikes 12 p.m. at the Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) and Eye clinic of the University College Hospital...