PDP rejects Ondo governorship election results, heads to court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the outcome of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, citing widespread irregularities and compromise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the election with 366,781 votes, defeating PDP’s Ajayi Agboola who garnered 117,845 votes.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Ayo Fadaka, Special Adviser to the PDP governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, the party alleged that INEC’s actions undermined the democratic process.

“Democracy cannot thrive in an environment where unabated criminality is perpetrated… by the agency saddled with protecting our franchise,” the statement read.

” The PDP has uncovered numerous instances of electoral malfeasance, which it claims compromised the people’s electoral desires. “We have uncovered lots of actions undertaken to compromise the electoral desires of the people.”

The party vowed to challenge the APC’s victory through legal action, believing it is the only option to retrieve the alleged stolen mandate.

“We are hopeful that man and God… will give us justice,” the statement added.

