Edo Assembly approves Okpebholo’s request for appointment of 20 Special Advisers

The Edo House of Assembly on Tuesday approved Governor Monday Okpebholo’s request to appoint 20 Special Advisers.

Okpebholo in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, said the appointment was for the smooth running of his administration.

The motion to approve the request was moved during plenary by the Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Eric Okaka.

Aiguobarueghian said Section 196 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended empowered the governor to appoint special advisers.

In a unanimous decision, the lawmakers approved the appointment of 20 special advisers in the state.

The lawmakers also received another letter from the governor for the confirmation of Mr. Emmanuel Okoebor as Commissioner for Finance.

