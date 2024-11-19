Connect with us

Politics

Edo Assembly approves Okpebholo’s request for appointment of 20 Special Advisers

Published

18 mins ago

on

The Edo House of Assembly on Tuesday approved Governor Monday Okpebholo’s request to appoint 20 Special Advisers.

Okpebholo in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, said the appointment was for the smooth running of his administration.

The motion to approve the request was moved during plenary by the Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Eric Okaka.

READ ALSO: Okpebholo reveals shocking discovery after Edo election, attributes victory to divine intervention

Aiguobarueghian said Section 196 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended empowered the governor to appoint special advisers.

In a unanimous decision, the lawmakers approved the appointment of 20 special advisers in the state.

The lawmakers also received another letter from the governor for the confirmation of Mr. Emmanuel Okoebor as Commissioner for Finance.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seven + nine =


 

 

Investigations

Investigations1 week ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside details of failed Kaduna Millennium City power project

In Kaduna’s Millennium City, a housing project of the Kaduna State Government, houses, shopping malls and other business facilities spring...
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: After 8years, and N4bn budgeted, uncompleted road frustrates Akwa Ibom residents

In Ibiaku Uruan, a community in Akwa Ibom State, where survival hinges on how much is planted, harvested, and sold...
Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURE: Dump sites take over Sokoto metropolis, endanger public health

Ibrahim Ali, a 65-year-old resident of the Kofar Dundaye area in Sokoto metropolis, is thankful for being alive after falling...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: 4 years after Zamfara govt demolished Gusau Hotel, released N1bn for reconstruction, project still uncompleted

Once a beacon of hospitality in Northern Nigeria, Gusau Hotel—originally known as Gusau Motel—stood for over half a century as...
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Despite multiple funds released, UCH glaucoma centre remains abandoned as patients struggle for eye care

The clock strikes 12 p.m. at the Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) and Eye clinic of the University College Hospital...