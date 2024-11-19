Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation of three REC nominees

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of three individuals to the Senate for confirmation as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

The nominees are Prof. Tukur A. Tukur (North-West), Prof. Sunday Ajah (South-East), and Fayesimi Ibiyemi (Ondo).

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, read out the president’s letter during Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Tinubu approves four new satellites to boost geospatial technology for national development

“This is a crucial step towards ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of our electoral process,” Akpabio noted.

The Senate has subsequently referred the request to the Committee on INEC for further review and consideration.

The committee is expected to report back to the Senate in a few days.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now