Abia PDP accuses Gov Otti’s administration of politicizing insecurity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has lambasted Governor Alex Otti’s administration for allegedly politicizing the state’s insecurity.

This criticism comes on the heels of a recent attack in Umuahia, where two Nigerian Army personnel were killed by unknown gunmen at a checkpoint.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Eric Ikwuagwu, PDP’s Publicity Secretary in Abia State, has accused the Labour Party government of failing to provide adequate security for citizens.

“Playing politics with the lives of Abians is not only counterproductive but also dangerous,” Ikwuagwu stated. He emphasized that combating insecurity requires comprehensive strategies beyond mere declarations.

“Abia State government government to work collaboratively with security agencies and provide them with any concrete evidence that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the heinous killing of innocent citizens and not to sow a seed of discord.

“We want to remind the current administration that combating insecurity demands comprehensive strategies beyond mere declarations,” Ikwuagwu said.

In response to the killing, the Abia State government threatened to deal with sponsors of violence and insecurity following a series of violent events recorded in the state recently.

A statement by Special Adviser to the Governor (Media and Publicity), Ferdinand Ekeoma on Monday, said the decision followed a series of tip-offs from patriotic citizens and reliable intelligence.

Ekeoma further said some “unpatriotic politicians” are behind the insecurity.

The statement read, “It has been firmly established that some unpatriotic politicians, in connivance with some external parties are behind the current wave of violence and crime in the state since the end of May this year. The sole agenda is to cause disaffection and distract the government from its focus on the development of the state. This strategy kicked in as they realised that their initial efforts at churning out lies and fabrications against the government in pretentious posturing as “opposition” has failed to gain currency amongst Abia people who have thoroughly ignored them and their antics, since they know the truth.”

