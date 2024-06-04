Abdul Ningi returns to Senate after three-month suspension

Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, resumed his duties in the Senate on Tuesday, marking the end of his three-month suspension.

The Senate had lifted his suspension, which began on March 12, 2024, following a motion moved by Deputy Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro last week.

Moro’s motion expressed regret on Ningi’s behalf and took responsibility for his actions, leading to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announcing Ningi’s unconditional recall. The decision came after some lawmakers pleaded for Ningi’s reinstatement.

Ningi’s suspension was initially imposed due to a controversial interview where he alleged discrepancies in the 2024 budget. He claimed that the National Assembly approved N25 trillion, while the Presidency implemented N28.7 trillion, sparking debate and controversy.

With his return to the Senate, Ningi is expected to resume his duties and participate in plenary sessions, marking a fresh start after a three-month hiatus.

