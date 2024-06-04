HARDSHIP: Actress Toyin Abraham replies critics who slammed her for supporting Tinubu

Sultry Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has fired back at critics who have taken to social media to slam her for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the last election.

Recall how Toyin said following the election that she had a meeting with the then-incoming president, who briefed her on his intentions to address some of the nation’s problems.

An X user cited her social media post, saying that perhaps Toyin will one day share the ideas President Tinubu gave her about how he intended to address the various problems confronting Nigeria as a country.

‘‘Maybe one day Toyin will divulge the plans Bola Tinubu shared with her to the public. I strongly believe we deserve to hear. Thank you @toyin_abraham1.

Toyin remarked that she had been promised happiness and excellent government while addressing the X user. She argued that she shouldn’t have to bear the weight of the consequences if things didn’t go as expected.

When asked if she thought that the Tinubu administration had failed the people of Nigeria, Toyin replied that she had moved on to pursue her career as an actress and that she was not in government or politics. She also expressed regret for having chosen to remain open to politics during the elections.

‘‘I have faced my life and my career because I am not a politician and I am not in government. I have learned my lesson never ever to be open with my political choice again”, the actress wrote.

