Why I dislike emotional people – Jim Iyke

Fiesty Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has explained why he dislikes emotional people.

Iyke, who featured in Teju Babyface’s podcast, King of Talks, said he cannot be friends with everybody because he is too transitional as a person.

“He said: ” I don’t hang around emotions, we don’t have time for it and that’s why I can’t be friends with everybody.

“I need someone who won’t be hung up on my last act. I’m too transitional for it. My propensity for growth is that alacrity that you can keep up with.

“Who I was yesterday is different from where I am today.

“I need someone that I won’t call for 10 weeks and he’s not in his feelings. There was a time when I didn’t call my friend for four weeks and he didn’t call me too, we didn’t have to. But when we call it’s value.

‘I don’t want the type of friend that I will be in your life every day, it’s never going to work because I would never show up at your kid’s birthday, you would find me wanting at your anniversary.”

