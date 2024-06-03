Tems speaks on what love means to her

Nigerian songstress Temilade Openiyi aka Tems has opened up on what love means to her and why she does not believe love is blind.

Tems, who spoke with well-known YouTuber Korty EO, said although she has never truly been in love, she would love to be in love someday.

She said: “Loving someone is more like saying, ‘I see you and I still want to be in your life. Even though you annoy me sometimes, I choose you and I choose you.

“I haven’t been in love. Loving someone for me is more of ‘I see you and I still want to be in your life.

“Even though you annoy me sometimes, I choose you and I choose you. I will like to be in love, to experience something deep but really real, not blind.

” I don’t believe that love is blind, I think if you really love someone, you’re loving them with your eyes open.”

The singer, who came to limelight after appearing on Wizkid‘s 2020 hit “Essence,” stressed that when a person is genuinely in love, they continue to love even in the face of their partner’s fragility.

“If you’re blind that is not love. Love is when you’ve seen the person, their yansh is open and you’re like ‘I still want it. I still want that.’ I want someone to see my goods and be like, ‘Yeah, give me some of that,” she added.

