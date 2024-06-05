Entertainment
Seun Kuti slams Lagos govt for not planting fruit trees
Seun Kuti, scion of late Afrobeat legend Seun Anikulapo Kuti, has slammed the Lagos State government for not planting fruit trees around.
In a post on his X platform on Wednesday, the singer also expressed his displeasure that residents have not been planting trees around the vicinity.
He said that the government cut down the trees in the past to the detriment of the poor.
He wrote: “There are hungry people all over, so why won’t the government plant trees all over Lagos? There’s nothing there, just simple fruit trees. Like when we were little, we would pluck fruits from the trees when we were hungry after being out the whole day.
“What would it cost the government to grow trees, mango trees, orange trees, and that African apple tree too. Are we not in Africa?
” So that people would see something to eat when they’re hungry. It won’t cost anyone anything. All they need to do is put the seeds in the ground.
“We’re in Africa; they don’t need to do anything, they will grow. Even in Cotonou, there are coconut trees everywhere, but none in Lagos. Why is our own different?”
