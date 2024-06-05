Seun Kuti slams Lagos govt for not planting fruit trees

Seun Kuti, scion of late Afrobeat legend Seun Anikulapo Kuti, has slammed the Lagos State government for not planting fruit trees around.

In a post on his X platform on Wednesday, the singer also expressed his displeasure that residents have not been planting trees around the vicinity.

He said that the government cut down the trees in the past to the detriment of the poor.

He wrote: “There are hungry people all over, so why won’t the government plant trees all over Lagos? There’s nothing there, just simple fruit trees. Like when we were little, we would pluck fruits from the trees when we were hungry after being out the whole day.

READ ALSO: “Why my father did not leave any inheritance for me’ —Seun Kuti

“What would it cost the government to grow trees, mango trees, orange trees, and that African apple tree too. Are we not in Africa?

” So that people would see something to eat when they’re hungry. It won’t cost anyone anything. All they need to do is put the seeds in the ground.

“We’re in Africa; they don’t need to do anything, they will grow. Even in Cotonou, there are coconut trees everywhere, but none in Lagos. Why is our own different?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now