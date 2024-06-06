Actress Halima Abubakar reveals she’s suffering from mysterious illness damaging her face

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has taken to social media to reveal that she has been suffering from a mysterious illness that has damaged her face.

The curvy thespian, who made the disclosure in a post shared on social media, said that she is thankful to God for keeping her alive despite the travails that she had been going through.

Halima began in the video: “What I’ve been through, only me, I, myself, can say it.

“I just want to use this opportunity to thank all those people who have been there for me—those ones that didn’t run or reject me, those who didn’t criticise or judge me—because it can be anybody.

“But I thank God that what the devil meant to harm me, God used it to keep me alive so that I can see, so that I can learn, so that I can be thankful for being alive.

“What I’ve seen in my life is not something that I can share.” The actress said.

She then showed her face, ravaged by the ailment, and also noted to those who were watching her that the condition of her face was actually worse than they could see online.

“My face is actually badder than this. I just used filter,” she continued. “But I’m not here for pity party. I’m just here to say God is good, God has saved me.”

While crying in the video she shared online, Halima thanked those who had shown concern for her, saying she does not wish her condition for anybody.

“I do not wish this for anybody,” she concluded in the video.

