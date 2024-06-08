Actor Nick Cannon insures testicles for $10m after fathering 12 children

Popular Hollywood actor and TV host Nick Cannon has insured his testicles for the sum of $10 million after fathering no fewer than 12 children from six different women.

Reports say Dr. Squatch, a firm that sells natural men’s soap and personal care products, helped arrange for Cannon’s testicles to receive additional protection under the official insurance coverage through MMA/Momentous.

Dr. Squatch recently released a press release announcing that Cannon has teamed up with a men’s care company that used their “Ball Valuation Tool” to “assess his balls on factors including size, favorite features, and bedroom maneuvers.”

The celebrity also teased that he has not ruled out having more kids in the future.

‘’Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids,’ Cannon shared.

‘’Shoutout to Dr Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!” he added.

‘’Don’t go another day without protecting and caring for your most valuable assets with Ball-to-Ball Coverage through Dr Squatch’s new Ball Care products.”

